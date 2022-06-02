Former Congress leader Hardik Patel joins BJP

Screengrab

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel who recently quit Congress has joined the BJP today - June 2, 2022. Before joining the ruling party, Hardik Patel, on Thursday morning, issued a statement via his official Twitter account about starting a 'new chapter' under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Hardik Patel joined the BJP months ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat. He joined the BJP in the presence of party state chief CR Patil at the party head office here.

Earlier today, Patel said that he is joining the BJP to work. "Today I'm starting a new chapter. I will work as a small soldier. I have never put forth any demands before anyone for any post. I am joining the BJP to work," he said.

"When people are connecting with the ongoing development works in the country under the leadership of PM Modi, then I should also do the same. PM Modi is the pride of the entire world," Patel added.

Patel also said that he would launch a campaign to wean away Congress leaders in Gujarat. Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the pride of the world, Patel said that after joining the BJP he would do an event every 10 days to ask Congress leaders, including MLAs, to join the BJP.

Hardik catapulted to the political centre stage in 2015 when he spearheaded the Patidar reservation agitation in Gujarat, building the campaign in the run-up to the 2017 state Assembly elections.

On May 19 this year, Patel resigned from the party and stated that Gujarat Congress leaders were least bothered to address real issues of the state but were more focussed on ensuring that the leaders who come from Delhi to Gujarat get "chicken sandwich" on time.