Ahmedabad records season's highest temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius

The sweltering weather conditions prevalent in the city for the past few days was at its worst on Wednesday, with Ahmedabad recording the seasons highest maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius surpassing Tuesday's 43.8 degrees Celsius. What is even worse is the fact that the Met office has ruled out chances of any relief during the next 3-4 days, with the maximum temperature likely to remain around 43-44 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has also issued an orange alert and heatwave warning, advising citizens to refrain from venturing out in the open during the peak hours of 11 am to 4 pm and drink a lot of fluids. Also, citizens have been urged to wear loose cotton clothes and cover their head with a cloth or an umbrella while venturing out.

IMD Ahmedabad's director Jayant Sarkar told DNA that the northwesterly winds are bringing in more heat along with them giving Amdavadis a hard time. Ruling out chances of any rain or thundershower activities, Sarkar said till the wind pattern becomes southwesterly or westerly, there are no chances of any relief for the city and its adjoining areas.

As per the weather forecast, the city is likely to witness a clear sky till June 4 with the maximum temperature likely to be around 43-44 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will also remain higher than normal and would remain confined to 28-29 degrees Celsius. As far as the state is concerned, the dry weather conditions prevailing in most parts of the Gujarat is going to continue till the end of the week.

#Rising mercury

Ahmedabad

May 29- 44.3/28.3

May 30- 44/28

Highest temperature recorded in state on May 29- 44.7 (Kandla Airport)

*All figures in degrees Celsius