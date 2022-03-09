Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates Mar 9: Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, US President Joe Biden banned Russian oil and other energy imports to the United States, piling pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to halt the assault on Ukraine, and more global brands including McDonald`s, Starbucks and Coca-Cola stopped sales in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Joe Biden Tuesday banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US. "Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin`s war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Biden on Tuesday announced the banning of Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Today I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia`s economy. We`re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," Biden said in remarks from the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin`s war machine."

The United Kingdom also announced that it will phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday said that the phasing out of imports will not be immediate, but instead will allow the UK more than enough time to adjust supply chains, supporting industry and consumers.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's government accused Russia of shelling a humanitarian corridor it had promised in Mariupol.

Here are the LIVE updates: