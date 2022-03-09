Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates Mar 9: Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, US President Joe Biden banned Russian oil and other energy imports to the United States, piling pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to halt the assault on Ukraine, and more global brands including McDonald`s, Starbucks and Coca-Cola stopped sales in Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Joe Biden Tuesday banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US. "Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin`s war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market," Zelenskyy tweeted.
Biden on Tuesday announced the banning of Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"Today I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia`s economy. We`re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," Biden said in remarks from the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin`s war machine."
The United Kingdom also announced that it will phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday said that the phasing out of imports will not be immediate, but instead will allow the UK more than enough time to adjust supply chains, supporting industry and consumers.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's government accused Russia of shelling a humanitarian corridor it had promised in Mariupol.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities
Russia said it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities, as the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two surpassed 2 million.
Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia`s National Defence Control Centre, was quoted as saying by the Tass news agency that Russian forces would "observe a regime of silence" from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) to ensure safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.
It was unclear if the proposed routes would pass through Russia or Belarus, conditions previously opposed by the Ukrainian government.
PepsiCo suspends production and sale of Pepsi-Cola and other global beverage brands in Russia.
The Coca-Cola company suspends its business in Russia stating, "Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine."
Pakistan's Asma Shafique thanks the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Modi for evacuating her.
She has been rescued by Indian authorities and is enroute to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon: Sources
#WATCH | Pakistan's Asma Shafique thanks the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Modi for evacuating her.— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022
Shas been rescued by Indian authorities and is enroute to Western #Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon:Sources pic.twitter.com/9hiBWGKvNp
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy told Britain's House of Commons via videolink: "The question for us now is to be or not to be. I can give you a definitive answer: it's definitely to be."
Meanwhile, Biden told reporters, "Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price, but this much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin."
"Putin may be able to take a city, but he'll never be able to hold the country," Biden added.
The London Metal Exchange halted trade in nickel after prices of the metal, a key component in electric vehicle batteries, doubled to more than $100,000 a tonne.
Unilever became the first major European food company to stop imports and exports out of Russia.
McDonald's Corp, Starbucks and L'Oreal are temporarily closing all outlets in Russia Coca-Cola and Pepsi suspended soda sales in the country.
Death toll:
The United Nations human rights office said it had verified 1,335 civilian casualties so far in Ukraine, including 474 killed and 861 injured, but the true toll was likely to be higher.
Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.
Sanctions:
Russian forces will stop firing from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Wednesday to provide humanitarian corridors for people to leave Kyiv and four other cities, Tass news agency cited a senior Russian official as saying.
Britain said it aimed to phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of 2022. The EU plans to cut dependency on Russian gas this year by two-thirds.
US President Joe Biden acknowledged the ban on Russian energy imports, which has bipartisan support, would drive up U.S. energy prices. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found 80% of U.S. respondents said Americans should not buy Russian oil or gas even if it causes gasoline prices to rise.