Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Zelenskyy signs Ukraine's EU membership application

At the high-level meeting on Monday evening over the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe and secure, informed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine. Government sources on Monday said that the `Special Envoys` including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

LIVE UPDATES:

6:45 am: EU sanctions (Russian President) Putin's spokesman, oligarchs, journalists: Reuters

6:40 am: International Ice Hockey Federation Council, in a statement, suspends all Russian & Belarusian National Teams & Clubs from participation in every age category & in all IIHF competitions or events, until further notice.

The IIHF Council withdraws the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship hosting rights from Russia. It will initiate discussions in the coming months to find a new host for the event.

6:40 am: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to other leaders to condemn "President Putin’s brutal war, and we’re working together to hold Russia accountable and support Ukraine."

6:38 am: I'd like to thank all neighbouring countries of Ukraine who have opened their borders for our citizens&given all facilities to our missions &their personnel. We stand ready to help those from our neighbours & developing countries who may seek assistance: India at UNGA on Ukraine.

Peaceful settlement of disputes has been India's consistent position; my govt firmly believes that there's no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy: India's Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti, at 11th Emergency Special Session of UNGA on #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/TjLeLpr5nR — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

India is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate & urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals who are still stranded in Ukraine... this important humanitarian necessity must immediately be addressed: India at the 11th Emergency Special Session of UNGA on Ukraine.

5:26 am: The ninth Operation Ganga flight with 218 Indian nationals departs from Bucharest (Romania) for New Delhi: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar

Ninth #OperationGanga flight departs Bucharest for New Delhi with 218 Indian nationals. https://t.co/uQzlBMlxi9 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 28, 2022

5:18 am: Eighth flight with 216 stranded Indians departs from Budapest.

5 am: Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends

An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted photos of himself signing the EU application, a largely symbolic move that could take years to become reality and is unlikely to sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long accused the West of trying to pull Ukraine into its orbit.

Russian and Ukrainian officials held their meeting on Day Five of the war under the shadow of Putin's nuclear threats, and with Moscow's invasion of Ukraine running into unexpectedly fierce resistance.

Early Monday night, a top adviser to Ukraine's president said that the first round of talks with Russia had ended and that both delegations had returned home for consultations in their capitals.

Mykhailo Podolyak gave few details except to say that the talks, held near the Ukraine-Belarus border, were focused on a possible cease-fire and that a second round could take place "in the near future."

At this stage, Ukraine is many years away from reaching the standards for achieving EU membership, and the 27-nation bloc is expansion-weary and unlikely to take on new members any time soon.

Also, any addition to the EU must be approved unanimously, and some member states have complicated approval procedures.