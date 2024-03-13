This laser weapon can destroy drones, hit coin from a kilometre, single fire costs...

This achievement opens the possibility of using low-cost laser systems as alternatives to expensive missiles for intercepting targets like drones.

The United Kingdom has achieved a significant breakthrough in modern warfare technology, successfully testing a high-power laser weapon against an aerial target for the first time, called DragonFire. The trial, conducted in January, marked a milestone in the UK's defence capabilities, as reported by BBC.

DragonFire is a new laser being developer by @dstlmod for the military.



Watch its first high-power firing against an aerial target.



https://t.co/D5sqIciICS pic.twitter.com/oI1xG9sK87 — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) March 11, 2024

The precision weapon demonstrated its accuracy by hitting a target as small as a £1 coin from a distance of one kilometre. This achievement opens the possibility of using low-cost laser systems as alternatives to expensive missiles for intercepting targets like drones.

The test, carried out at the Hebrides Range in Scotland, garnered praise from Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, who emphasised the potential of the technology to reduce reliance on costly ammunition and minimise collateral damage risks.

Both the UK Army and Royal Navy are now exploring the integration of this innovative technology into their future air defence strategies. Meanwhile, the United States Navy has already implemented similar laser systems on several of their destroyers.

How effective is DragonFire?

In contrast to traditional missile-based interception methods, the DragonFire system offers a cost-effective solution. The UK Ministry of Defence highlighted that operating the DragonFire system for 10 seconds costs less than running a standard heater for an hour, with each shot costing less than £10.

Developed by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) and industry partners, DragonFire represents a significant investment in advancing directed energy weapons.

While the range of the DragonFire system remains classified, it is known to be a line-of-sight weapon capable of engaging any visible target within its range.

The evolution of modern warfare has seen a shift towards precision and cost-effective solutions, with directed energy weapons like DragonFire offering new possibilities for military operations.

As nations continue to invest in such technologies, the landscape of warfare is expected to undergo further transformation in the coming years.