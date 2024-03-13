Twitter
Critics' Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail dominates, Kohrra bags 3 awards

Delhi Metro: Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block, Inderlok to Indraprastha corridors approved, 8 new stations revealed

Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, now runs Rs 104 crore company

Vedanta launches transformative initiative ‘Panchhi -Sapno Ka Udaan’ project

Critics' Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail dominates, Kohrra bags 3 awards

Vedanta launches transformative initiative ‘Panchhi -Sapno Ka Udaan’ project

9 must-watch Malayalam romantic films

8 healthy seeds for weight loss

Habits to quit immediately to lose belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

'Aamir and I...': Kiran Rao reveals if her relationship with actor is responsible for his divorce to Reena Duttta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat to tie the knot? Report claims Babita ji, Tapu actors are...

World

This laser weapon can destroy drones, hit coin from a kilometre, single fire costs...

This achievement opens the possibility of using low-cost laser systems as alternatives to expensive missiles for intercepting targets like drones.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 05:07 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Screengrab/@DefenceHQ
The United Kingdom has achieved a significant breakthrough in modern warfare technology, successfully testing a high-power laser weapon against an aerial target for the first time, called DragonFire. The trial, conducted in January, marked a milestone in the UK's defence capabilities, as reported by BBC.

The precision weapon demonstrated its accuracy by hitting a target as small as a £1 coin from a distance of one kilometre. This achievement opens the possibility of using low-cost laser systems as alternatives to expensive missiles for intercepting targets like drones.

The test, carried out at the Hebrides Range in Scotland, garnered praise from Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, who emphasised the potential of the technology to reduce reliance on costly ammunition and minimise collateral damage risks.

Both the UK Army and Royal Navy are now exploring the integration of this innovative technology into their future air defence strategies. Meanwhile, the United States Navy has already implemented similar laser systems on several of their destroyers.

How effective is DragonFire?

In contrast to traditional missile-based interception methods, the DragonFire system offers a cost-effective solution. The UK Ministry of Defence highlighted that operating the DragonFire system for 10 seconds costs less than running a standard heater for an hour, with each shot costing less than £10.

Developed by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) and industry partners, DragonFire represents a significant investment in advancing directed energy weapons. 

While the range of the DragonFire system remains classified, it is known to be a line-of-sight weapon capable of engaging any visible target within its range. 

The evolution of modern warfare has seen a shift towards precision and cost-effective solutions, with directed energy weapons like DragonFire offering new possibilities for military operations. 

As nations continue to invest in such technologies, the landscape of warfare is expected to undergo further transformation in the coming years.

Arun Govil comments on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: 'Pehle se kuch...'

First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore overseas was made in just Rs 5 crore; bigger hit than Dangal, RRR, Jawan, DDLJ

DNA TV Show: Why CAA implemented four years after being passed by Parliament

'Shabana Azmi is very...': Sai Tamhankar reacts to working with veteran actress in crime series Dabba Cartel

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

