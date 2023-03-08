Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir assures businessmen ‘worst is behind us'

File photo

Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir, in a meeting with the top 10 businessmen of the country assured them in the presence of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar that the worst is behind us, the country has overcome the possibility of default and we will prevail as a nation, The News reported.

The Pak Army chief sounded optimistic throughout the meeting and exuded confidence that the current economic difficulties would be overcome. He asked the businessmen to stay firm and confident, The News reported.

According to a source, the army chief told the top businessmen representing different sectors that nations face difficult times and we are also facing tough times, but the worst is behind us and we will prevail. General Asim repeatedly referred to Islamic teachings to assure his audience that Pakistan will successfully overcome the present testing times.

One of the participants, who attended the meeting but insisted to remain anonymous, said the businessmen had requested the army chief for this meeting. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was invited by the army chief to attend the session, which was termed very successful by the businessmen, The News reported.

The businessmen were told by the army chief and the finance minister all prior conditions of the IMF had been met and the deal was expected to be done within days. The meeting was told the IMF has asked that agreements with friendly countries for the provision of dollars to boost the country`s foreign exchange reserves should also be documented.

The businessmen were told commitments had been secured from friendly countries for investments in agriculture, mining and IT. The government expects advanced equity from these countries. It was said the civil and military leadership acted in tandem for securing these commitments, The News reported.

The businessmen conveyed to the army chief the nation expected the military would not allow polarisation and chaos to deepen any further. The source said the army chief said the military was playing its role and trying to develop unanimity. Ten businessmen -- five each from Lahore and Karachi -- met the army chief, The News reported.