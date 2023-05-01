MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo dies suddenly at age 46 on eve of new series

Jock Zonfrillo, the host of MasterChef Australia, has passed away at the age of 46, according to Australian broadcaster Network 10. He died suddenly in Melbourne on Sunday, just before the premiere of the new series, which he was set to star in alongside guest judge Jamie Oliver. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Zonfrillo had joined the popular cooking competition in 2019. Network 10 announced that the premiere episode of the new series has been pulled from air.

Born in Glasgow in 1976, Zonfrillo learned cooking from some of the world’s celebrated chefs. He began his career in London, working under chef Marco Pierre White, whom he later credited with saving his life after he battled a heroin addiction. In 1999, he moved to Australia and established himself as the head chef at Restaurant 41 in Sydney before opening his own establishment, Restaurant Orana in Adelaide. He also hosted several cooking programs, including “Nomad Chef,” “Restaurant Revolution,” and “Chef Exchange.”

In 2016, Zonfrillo founded The Orana Foundation to highlight the qualities of Australia’s Indigenous food. He was also a high-profile personality on the Australian series of MasterChef. In a statement made public by Network 10, Zonfrillo's family expressed their shock at his demise and requested privacy.

Fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay expressed his condolences on Twitter, calling Zonfrillo’s death “devastating news.” He added that he enjoyed the time they spent together on MasterChef in Australia and sent his love to Lauren and the family during this difficult time.

Read more: 7th grader takes control of school bus after driver suffers medical emergency