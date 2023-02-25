Search icon
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Turkey's central region

Turkey has been hit by a new 5.5-magnitude earthquake. According to the seismological center, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles)

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Turkey's central region
Representational Image

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Earlier, Turkey has begun work to rebuild homes following this month's devastating earthquakes, a government official said on Friday, as the combined death toll in Turkey and Syria surpassed 50,000.

More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in the Feb. 6 earthquakes that killed tens of thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced the death toll in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night.

With Syria's latest announced death toll of 5,914, the combined death toll in the two countries rose to above 50,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

