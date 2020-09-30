Japan to start easing international travel ban from October for these countries

The coronavirus pandemic had countries ban their international as well as domestic travel with people asked to stay inside their homes to curb the spread of the novel virus.

However, with several countries gradually lifting a ban on international travel, Japan will now join the likes too. According to reports, starting October, Japan plans to start easing a travel advisory currently in place for 159 countries and regions in October, starting with those where the pace of new coronavirus infections is slow including Australia, New Zealand, and Vietnam.

As per a report in The Japan Times, the Foreign Ministry’s travel advisory for the 159 countries and regions currently stands at Level 3, warning against all travel. If it lowers the advisory for some countries to Level 2, it means that nonessential travel should be avoided.

As for foreign visitors, Japan is set to open its borders for those entering the country for work and long-term stays starting Thursday.

In addition to this, Japan also is proposing negotiations with 16 countries and regions including China, Vietnam, and Taiwan to resume business travel.

Starting on October 1, the government will allow the entry of foreigners with permission to stay in the country for more than three months. But decisions on whether to accept travelers from Japan will ultimately be up to those governments, according to the report.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday, "To revitalize the economy, it is indispensable to resume international travel," in a meeting of a government task force on coronavirus response, which decided on the condition that sufficient measures are taken to prevent the spread of the virus