Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Karma catches up': Randeep Hooda reacts to Sarabjit's killer being gunned down in Pakistan, calls it 'justice served'

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's century goes in vain as CSK beat MI by 20 runs

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar gives it back to trolls throwing plastic surgery jibes at them: 'What plastic'

Israel-Iran conflict: What we know so far about the dangerous new chapter of old rivals

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Karma catches up': Randeep Hooda reacts to Sarabjit's killer being gunned down in Pakistan, calls it 'justice served'

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

7 animals with the strongest bites

Thyroid Health: Warning signs of hypothyroidism 

Israel vs Iran: Who will win?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

'Karma catches up': Randeep Hooda reacts to Sarabjit's killer being gunned down in Pakistan, calls it 'justice served'

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar gives it back to trolls throwing plastic surgery jibes at them: 'What plastic'

Amar Singh Chamkila rejected this Bollywood superstar's offer, said no to Hindi film for saving...

HomeWorld

World

Israel-Iran conflict: What we know so far about the dangerous new chapter of old rivals

Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday, escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 12:37 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Iran launched a significant aerial assault on Israel, utilizing explosive drones and missiles, in retaliation for an Israeli attack on an Iranian consulate building in Damascus that resulted in casualties, including high-ranking members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. The assault triggered air raid sirens across Israel, with more than 300 launches reported, the majority intercepted by Israeli defense systems, including the 'Arrow' Aerial Defense System. Minor infrastructure damage occurred at an IDF base in southern Israel.

In response, US President Joe Biden condemned the attacks, pledging a coordinated G7 diplomatic response and stating the United States aided Israel in intercepting the majority of the drones and missiles. France was noted for its assistance in defending Israel's airspace.

Israel took precautionary measures, closing all schools and educational systems and prohibiting public events with over 1,000 attendees. The United Nations Security Council scheduled a meeting to address Israel's request for condemnation of Iran's actions and the designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

India expressed concern over the escalation, urging immediate de-escalation and diplomatic solutions while providing support to its citizens in the region. Several world powers, including France, Germany, Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom, condemned Iran's attacks, affirming Israel's right to self-defense. The UK reinforced its military presence in the Middle East, while China called for calm and restraint.

Israel reopened its airspace with caution, impacting flight schedules. Residents in certain regions were instructed to remain in protected spaces until further notice.

President Biden assured Israel of US support while refraining from direct involvement in Israeli retaliation against Iran to prevent broader conflict. Ukraine condemned Iran's use of similar tactics to Russia's in its attacks, drawing on its own experiences. Air India suspended flights to Tel Aviv due to heightened tensions, and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs advised against travel to Israel and Iran, urging citizens to register with embassies for assistance.

The Indian embassy in Israel issued safety advisories, emphasizing adherence to local authorities' protocols. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reiterated the US's reluctance for conflict with Iran but affirmed readiness to protect forces and support Israel's defense, noting intercepted threats under President Biden's direction.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a telephone discussion with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, expressing India's apprehensions regarding the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. The conversation comes amidst Iran's recent offensive, wherein it launched numerous drones and missiles directly targeting Israel. This action was purportedly in retaliation to a suspected Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor, who became star with one film, then gave 20 flops in 8 years, quit acting, now runs juice business

'Feminism f**ked up our society': Nora Fatehi's statement sparks controversy, leaves internet divided

'Industry kisi ke baap ki nahi': Vidya Balan talks about nepotism in Bollywood, says 'there were times when...'

How rich is Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu?

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls PM Modi 'enemy of democracy', accuses him of upholding 'ideologies of Hitler'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement