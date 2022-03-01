Here's how Elon Musk's Starlink will provide secure internet service to Ukraine

In a quick response to Ukraine's digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov's urge to Elon Musk to provide Starlink services to the country, a shipment of terminals for satellite internet service arrived in Ukraine. "Starlink - here. Thanks @elonmusk," the minister tweeted on Monday with a picture of a truck loaded with Starlink terminals. "You are most welcome," the SpaceX founder tweeted in response.

The gear could help provide internet in areas where access has been hit due to the assault unleashed by President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine a week ago. Starlink is potentially providing the Ukrainian government with an alternative secure communications uplink.

The relay towers that Starlink uses to provide internet coverage are likely stationed in neighbouring countries, where Russian troops will not be able to target them. Mykhailo Fedorov had tweeted last week, "While you try to colonize Mars - Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space - Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people."

Web monitoring group NetBlocks has reported a series of significant disruptions to internet service in Ukraine after the Russian invasion began. Starlink operates a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites that aim to provide internet access across the planet. The company on Friday launched a further 50 Starlink satellites and many more are slated to be put into Earth's orbit.

Starlink's internet service, provided through a network of relay towers and a constellation of low orbit satellites might offer Ukraine a security advantage over traditional, land-based internet infrastructure. Shooting down satellites would be a costly operation for Russia.

