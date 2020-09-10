'He tells me everything': Tell-all book 'Rage' reveals Kim Jong Un told Trump about killing his uncle

In a tell-all book called "Rage" written by journalist Bob Woodward, details about Trump's relation with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been revealed. The book was based on 18 interviews that Woodward conducted with rump between December and July and with others.

In the book, Woodward wrote that Trump was impressed by Kim when he met him in Singapore in 2018. The book quoted Trump as saying that Kim was “far beyond smart.”

Trump also said to the journalist that Kim “tells me everything”, even going as far as to say that the current North Korean leader confessed about killing his uncle. He also said that Kim gave him a 'graphic' account of the killing.

Trump further dismissed intelligence officials’ assessments saying that North Korea would never relinquish its nuclear weapons. In a damning indictment of America's premier intelligence agency, he said that the CIA has “no idea” how to handle Pyongyang.

He also brushed away the criticism he received for meeting Kim three times. “It takes me two days. I met. I gave up nothing,” said the president.

Critics slammed Trump for giving the North Korean leader legitimacy in the world stage.

In fact, the book also reveals a letter-writing campaign between the two leaders where Kim called Trump “your excellency”, adding “deep and special friendship between us will work as a magical force.”

Bob Woodward obtained the 27 "love letters" President Donald Trump exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, 25 of which have not been reported publicly, CNN reported.

In another instance, Kim wrote that meeting again will be 'reminiscent of a scene from a fantasy film'.

The book also reveals several crucial details about Trump's views on novel coronavirus, race-relations in America, and various other issues.