Gold bar with Goddess Lakshmi engraved for Diwali up for sale in UK, price and other details here

The Lakshmi engraved bar can be bought from official Royal Mint website and features an Om symbol on its gift packaging and is priced at 1,080 pounds.

Diwali is around the corner and on this auspicious occasion, the UK Royal Mint's first bullion bar range featuring Goddess Lakshmi went on sale on Tuesday. This 20-gram gold bar has the Hindu Goddess of Wealth Lakshmi engraved intricately into it.

The precious metal with Goddess Lakshmi engraved was designed by Royal Mint designer Emma Noble and follows close collaboration with the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Cardiff on its intricate design. The bar is priced at 1,080 pounds (Rs 1 lakh) for buyers.

The bar can be bought from the official Royal Mint website and features an 'OM' symbol on its gift packaging. The bullion bar will also be blessed at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple's Diwali ceremony as part of their 'Lakshmi Poojan' on November 4. Royal Mint representatives will also attend the ceremony.

The UK Royal Mint has described Lakshmi engraved gold bar as reflective of its commitment to diversity and inclusion and an expansion of diverse cultural celebrations in the country. Last year, the Royal Mint had launched the 1 gram and 5 gram gold bars in henna-inspired packaging which proved incredibly popular in the lead-up to Diwali.

The bar represents Goddess Lakshmi with her four arms symbolic of the four goals of humanity. This includes dharma (pursuit of ethical, moral life), arth (pursuit of wealth, means of life), kama (pursuit of love, emotional fulfillment), and moksha (pursuit of self-knowledge, liberation).