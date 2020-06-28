Global coronavirus tally reaches 10 million: Johns Hopkins University

Headlines

This National Award-winning actor worked as salesman, got rejected for his height, is now worth Rs 140 crore

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 5 famous Dahi Handi celebrations in Delhi NCR

Explainer: What is difference between 'lockdown' and 'controlled zone' in Delhi, imposed for G20 Summit?

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This National Award-winning actor worked as salesman, got rejected for his height, is now worth Rs 140 crore

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 5 famous Dahi Handi celebrations in Delhi NCR

Explainer: What is difference between 'lockdown' and 'controlled zone' in Delhi, imposed for G20 Summit?

8 Indian foods to avoid for quick weight loss

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

This National Award-winning actor worked as salesman, got rejected for his height, is now worth Rs 140 crore

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

HomeWorld

World

Global coronavirus tally reaches 10 million: Johns Hopkins University

Though the virus is believed to have emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the United States is the worst-hit country from COVID-19, which was declared as a pandemic by the WHO on March 11.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2020, 03:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has touched 10 million, according to the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

More than 498,895 people have died globally due to the infection, according to the data compiled by the university. About 5 million people, who had contracted the virus, have also recovered.

Though the virus is believed to have emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the United States is the worst-hit country from COVID-19, which was declared as a pandemic by the WHO on March 11.

At least 125,539 people have died in the US from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University`s latest tally.

There are at least 2,510,323 cases of the disease in the country. The US has the highest number of cases in the world.

The second worst-hit country is Brazil, which has reported 1,313,667 lakh cases. The country`s death toll stands at 57,070. The countries around the world including the US, India, Denmark, and Italy have started the process of lifting the lockdown by easing restrictions despite the number of cases continues to rise.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Ravichandran Ashwin or Rahul Dravid? Cricket related question on KBC for Rs 12.5 lakh goes viral – Check Answer

This engineer turned his WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore company; how it caught Mukesh Ambani’s eye

PM Modi to depart for Jakarta on Wednesday for 20th ASEAN India Summit

Unlock Savings with CouponMoto: Your Gateway to Frugal Shopping

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 4000 crore at box office; its not Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Nayanthara

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE