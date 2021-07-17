Daughter of Afghanistan envoy to Pakistan kidnapped in Islamabad

In a shocking development, Silsela Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil, was kidnapped in Islamabad on Friday (July 17). According to details by Afghanistan's authorities, Silsela was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals while she was returning home.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "deep regret" and said it "strongly condemns this heinous act". The Afghan foreign ministry expressed its "deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan."

Silsela is currently under medical care at the hospital. According to a report by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science in Islamabad, she has swelling in various parts of her body.

Afghan foreign ministry has called on the Pakistani Government to take "immediate necessary actions" to ensure "full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country's diplomats and their families" in accordance with international treaties and conventions.

The 27-year-old went missing around 2.30 pm (local time) from near House 35, Street 13 F7/2 near Rana Market. Her shoes and mobile phone are missing.

The Afghan Government is following up the matter with the Pakistan Government and has urged Islamabad to "identify and prosecute" the perpetrators at the soonest possible time.

This is not the first time diplomats and their families have come under target in Pakistan. Indian diplomats have in the past faced harassment in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.