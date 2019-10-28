Baghdadi's aide was key to operation to capture him: Report

One of the top aides of Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was key to the operation that led to the death of the dreaded terrorist leader, reports said on Sunday.

Quoting two Iraqi security officials, Reuters said the country's intelligence teams secured a break in February 2018 when one of the top two aides of al-Baghdadi gave them information on how he escaped capture for so many years.

Ismael al-Ethawi, who was arrested by Turkish authorities and then handed over to the Iraqis, told the intelligence officials that Baghdadi escaped detection by holding strategy talks in moving minibuses packed with vegetables.

Announcing the death of Baghdadi in a US military operation in Syria, President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the ISIS leader died "whimpering and crying and screaming all the way."

The information provided by Ethawi were critical in tracking Baghdadi.

"Ethawi gave valuable information which helped the Iraqi multi-security agencies team complete the missing pieces of the puzzle of Baghdadi`s movements and places he used to hide," one of the Iraqi security officials was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"Ethawi gave us details on five men, including him, who were meeting Baghdadi inside Syria and the different locations they used," he told Reuters.

Ethawi was considered by Iraqi intelligence officials to be one of the top five aides of Baghdadi.

'Died as a coward, running and crying'

Earlier on Sunday, in a televised address, Trump said Baghdadi blew his suicide vest after being cornered by US forces.

"The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration. US Special Operations Forces executed a dangerous and daring nighttime raid in northwestern Syria and accomplished their mission in grand style," Trump said.

A large number of Baghdadi's fighters and companions were killed with him, he added.

Giving details of the operation, Trump said Baghdadi "died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way."

"He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast," Trump said.

Test results gave certain immediate and totally positive identification, he added.

"This is what he was proud of. He was a sick and depraved man, and now he's gone. Baghdadi was vicious and violent, and he died in a vicious and violent way, as a coward, running and crying," the US President said.