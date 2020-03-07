Afghanistan: At least 29 killed, 61 injured after Islamic State attacks Kabul gathering

At least 29 people were killed and 61 others injured in Afghanistan's Kabul on Friday after a terrorist attack on a ceremony which was being observed to mark the death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, an ethnic Hazara leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat party.

Although Taliban fighters had killed Mazari in 1995, they denied any responsibility for Friday's attack. However, according to the Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI), the responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) soon afterward.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in critical conditions, where they're undergoing urgent medical care, local news media reported. The death toll may rise, the doctors have reportedly said.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took to Twitter to condemn the attack and said that it was a "crime against humanity and against the national unity of Afghanistan".

"The attack is a crime against humanity and against the national unity of Afghanistan," Ghani posted from his official Twitter handle on Friday.

It is the deadliest attack since the United States - Taliban peace deal was signed that promised to withdraw US and NATO troops from the region within 14 months. The war in Afghanistan is the longest in US history, continuing for more than 18 years.