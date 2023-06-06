Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

What is Chroming, TikTok challenge that promotes drug addiction which killed 13-year-old girl

'Chroming' is a general term to describe the inhalation of volatile substances/solvents as recreational drugs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

What is Chroming, TikTok challenge that promotes drug addiction which killed 13-year-old girl
Representational Image

A 13-year-old Australian girl has recently died as a result of the "chroming" social media challenge. People from all over the internet searched the term last month after the social media chroming challenge recently claimed the life of Esra Haynes. 

What is the social media ‘chroming’ challenge on TikTok?
'Chroming' is a general term to describe the inhalation of volatile substances/solvents as recreational drugs, according to The Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne. 

The phrase refers to the inhalation of paint with a chrome base. The term "recreational drugs" presently, however, is used more generally to describe the inhalation of volatile chemicals.

Inhaling the vapours of dangerous compounds like deodorants, paint, glue or nitrous gas results in an instant high. This action has the potential to badly impair or even destroy your health and well-being.

Its origins are thought to have occurred four to five years ago. The act of inhaling substances like aerosol cans, metallic paints, gas and solvents appears to be a variation of the long-standing habit of sniffing or huffing different substances. The Strait Times reports that the practice claimed the lives of two 16-year-old boys in 2019.

A 13-year-old girl died due to ‘Chroming’:
Esra Haynes was the name of the Australian girl who died due to Chroming. When she passed away, she was just 13 years old. Google Trends reveals that after Esra Haynes's passing, searches for the Chroming challenge increased significantly in the month of May.  Esra Haynes' parents stepped up to protect other kids from this terrible practice. Their new goal is to stop more people from dying as a result of this trend. Because of this, Esra Haynes's parents are advising parents to watch their kids and stop them from engaging in such silly actions. 

Dr. Siegel attributed the deaths caused by this trend to TikTok because it promotes its growth. He cited it as one of his issues with social media platforms and the effects they have. The Melbourne-based RCH (The Royal Children's Hospital) also provided a series of instructions for Chroming on their website. 

Harmful effects of ‘Chroming’:
According to RCH, there is a chance that the Chroming trend will cause tachycardia, a condition marked by a rapid heartbeat. Additionally, it has varying degrees of CNS depression, which occurs when a chemical reduces brain activity. Additionally, it has several negative side effects like slurred speech, hallucinations, nausea, and vomiting. Aerosol and metallic clothing have a short-lived effect, but they can cause seizures, asphyxia, heart attacks, comas, and irreversible damage to several organs, including the kidneys, heart, lungs, liver, and brain. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 718 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.