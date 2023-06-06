What is Chroming, TikTok challenge that promotes drug addiction which killed 13-year-old girl

Representational Image

A 13-year-old Australian girl has recently died as a result of the "chroming" social media challenge. People from all over the internet searched the term last month after the social media chroming challenge recently claimed the life of Esra Haynes.

What is the social media ‘chroming’ challenge on TikTok?

'Chroming' is a general term to describe the inhalation of volatile substances/solvents as recreational drugs, according to The Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne.

The phrase refers to the inhalation of paint with a chrome base. The term "recreational drugs" presently, however, is used more generally to describe the inhalation of volatile chemicals.

Inhaling the vapours of dangerous compounds like deodorants, paint, glue or nitrous gas results in an instant high. This action has the potential to badly impair or even destroy your health and well-being.

Its origins are thought to have occurred four to five years ago. The act of inhaling substances like aerosol cans, metallic paints, gas and solvents appears to be a variation of the long-standing habit of sniffing or huffing different substances. The Strait Times reports that the practice claimed the lives of two 16-year-old boys in 2019.

A 13-year-old girl died due to ‘Chroming’:

Esra Haynes was the name of the Australian girl who died due to Chroming. When she passed away, she was just 13 years old. Google Trends reveals that after Esra Haynes's passing, searches for the Chroming challenge increased significantly in the month of May. Esra Haynes' parents stepped up to protect other kids from this terrible practice. Their new goal is to stop more people from dying as a result of this trend. Because of this, Esra Haynes's parents are advising parents to watch their kids and stop them from engaging in such silly actions.

Dr. Siegel attributed the deaths caused by this trend to TikTok because it promotes its growth. He cited it as one of his issues with social media platforms and the effects they have. The Melbourne-based RCH (The Royal Children's Hospital) also provided a series of instructions for Chroming on their website.

Harmful effects of ‘Chroming’:

According to RCH, there is a chance that the Chroming trend will cause tachycardia, a condition marked by a rapid heartbeat. Additionally, it has varying degrees of CNS depression, which occurs when a chemical reduces brain activity. Additionally, it has several negative side effects like slurred speech, hallucinations, nausea, and vomiting. Aerosol and metallic clothing have a short-lived effect, but they can cause seizures, asphyxia, heart attacks, comas, and irreversible damage to several organs, including the kidneys, heart, lungs, liver, and brain.