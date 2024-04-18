Viral video: Woman enters crowded Delhi bus wearing bikini, makes obscene gesture at passenger, watch

A woman in a packed bus in Delhi while wearing a bikini is seen in a recent video that has gone viral. The video also shows her fellow passengers' reactions.

A woman in a packed bus in Delhi while wearing a bikini is seen in a recent video that has gone viral. The video also shows her fellow passengers' reactions. The woman has the right to wear whatever she wants, according to some, while others expressed shock and called it impropriety.

What's really happening pic.twitter.com/rfjavOsWMp — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 17, 2024

Videos of people acting strangely on public transit in India and other countries are frequently found online. People do occasionally step over the queue, though. An incident involving a woman wearing a bikini was spotted in Delhi, India, and is sure to spark a lot of discussion and debate.

The video, which was uploaded by an individual, shows the woman in a bikini getting on the bus. Shortly after, a female passenger standing next to her gets up and moves to another area of the vehicle. Another passenger gets up from his seat and moves away from the woman as the video continues.

The disturbing video reveals the woman making an inappropriate gesture towards a male passenger seated in the bus. The man is so disturbed by this that he promptly gets up from his seat and walks away.

For understandable reasons, the authorities have not revealed the woman's identity; however, the video has gone viral on social media and generated conversations and arguments. Many have questioned whether any authority is necessary to stop similar incidents from occurring in the future.