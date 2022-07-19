Search icon
Watch video: Woman delivers baby on road after Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital denies admission

Delhi: A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting the Union health ministry to seek a report in the matter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 06:44 PM IST

Screengrab from the viral video

A 30-year-old woman delivered her baby outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after she was allegedly denied admission by the Centre-run facility.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media on Tuesday, prompting the Union health ministry to seek a report in the matter. The hospital has also initiated an inquiry into the incident, according to sources.

In the video, some women are seen standing around the pregnant woman with a saree, covering her during the delivery. Some nurses are also seen at the spot.

The woman's relatives are heard alleging that the hospital did not admit her on Monday, and she spent the night outside its emergency department.

An official of the Union Health Ministry said a report has been sought from Safdarjung Hospital in the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the 30-year-old woman, a resident of Khera, Ghaziabad was taken to Safdarjung Hospital as she was due to deliver her baby.

"As per the allegations, she was not admitted to the hospital and she delivered a baby girl in the hospital premises. Now, the woman and her baby have been admitted to the hospital and both are doing well. They are being treated under a senior doctor in the gynaecology department," he said.

"We have not received any complaint (against the hospital) yet," he added.

According to hospital sources, an inquiry has been initiated into the incident and a preliminary report will be submitted soon.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the hospital, seeking an action taken report in the matter by July 25.

(With inputs from PTI)

