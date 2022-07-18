Bihar police detains German shepherd dog under violation of Excise laws, says 'it's getting expensive for us to keep'

A German Shepherd female dog has been detained for violation of the Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act in Patna.

The Muffassil Police detained a female German Shepherd as her owners were arrested for allegedly breaching the Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act in the Buxar district.

According to Muffassil police station officials, 100 kms from Patna, on July 6, an SUV coming from Gazipur in Uttar Pradesh was stopped by Buxar police for questioning.

Police said that they found six bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) in the car.

Two people namely Satish Kumar and Bhubaneswar yadav were arrested in a drunken state and presented before a special court dealing with Excise legislation. According to reports, the vehicle was also seized under Section 57 of the Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act.

Along with them, the police also seized an animal found in the vehicle under section 56(2).

As per section 56 of the Act, any vehicle carrying liquor would be confiscated and under section 57, intoxicants found shall also be confiscated, reported The Free Press Journal.

The Muffassil police has kept the German Shepherd female dog in the police station. “We are feeding the dog with Cornflex and other dog feeds,” Inspector of the police station claimed.

One of the officials revealed that it's expensive to keep such dogs. Also, the dog only understands instructions in English, so they had to seek help from local English-knowing youths to instruct him.