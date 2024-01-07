Viral video: Headphone-clad silent baraat sparks online debate, watch

A trending Instagram video of a 'silent' wedding baraat, where guests dance with headphones on, has sparked a lively online debate.

An Instagram video showcasing a distinctive wedding celebration has been making waves on social media. The footage captures a wedding party immersed in dance and revelry, all while sporting headphones. This unique 'silent' baraat has ignited discussions and opinions across the online community.

Shared by Shiwangi Shivhare, a digital content creator on Instagram, the video introduces a novel concept in wedding festivities - a 'silent disco' baraat. In the accompanying caption, Shivhare humorously notes, “Never thought I'd be attending an Ae Dil hai Mushkil DJ party. Would you ever wish to be a part of such a party?” making a playful reference to the silent disco scene featuring the Breakup Song from the film.

The video commences with a caption declaring it as the "New age silent baraat." Throughout the footage, attendees are seen joyfully dancing with headphones on, creating a visually unique celebration. The Instagram post is accompanied by the upbeat background score of Daler Mehndi’s Bolo Ta Ra Ra.

Having been shared a few days ago, the video has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, prompting a diverse range of comments from intrigued viewers. Opinions on this unconventional celebration method vary, with some praising the eco-friendly aspect of the 'silent baraat' while others express disinterest or find it awkward.

One Instagram user commented, “People be like pagal ho gaya hai [Have they gone mad], but it is a good idea for the environment.” Another user shared their lack of enthusiasm, saying, “Not interested in this type of barat.” A third user expressed their visualization of the scene, stating, “That’s so awkward for the viewers. Like I can visualize it 'ae pagal hain sab naach rahe bina gaane ke' [Are they mad? They're dancing without music].” On the other hand, some applauded the concept, with one user stating, “This is the best idea,” while another playfully remarked, “Someone as wild as me will end up breaking the headphones.” The 'silent baraat' has undeniably sparked a lively conversation among netizens.