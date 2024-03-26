Viral video: Beggar seen with QR-code hanging around his neck, netizens react, watch

A visually impaired man is seen in a video from Guwahati, Assam, begging while wearing a PhonePe QR code around his neck.

You have undoubtedly seen a variety of beggars in India, but this one stands out because it is supporting digital India and assisting India in transitioning to a cashless economy. You can watch this in the video shared by an X user. A visually impaired man is seen in a video from Guwahati, Assam, begging while wearing a PhonePe QR code around his neck. The video has gone viral on social media. The video highlights the increasing trend of digital transactions even among beggars. In the video, the beggar is seen accepting money through the QR code, and even informing the donor about the successful transaction. The incident has sparked a range of responses on social media, with many finding it a thought-provoking moment.

The video was shared by a user named Gaurav Somani, who described the beggar's use of digital transactions as an interesting sight in Guwahati. This incident reflects the increasing prevalence of digital payments across various sectors in the country, from small vegetable and fruit vendors to large malls. It signifies the growing reliance on digital payment methods and the diminishing use of cash.

Stumbled upon a remarkable scene in bustling #Guwahati – a beggar seamlessly integrating digital transactions into his plea for help, using PhonePe! Technology truly knows no bounds.

— Gauravv Somani (@somanigaurav) March 24, 2024

The visually impaired beggar's use of a QR code for alms has garnered attention and sparked discussions about the impact of digitalization on even the most marginalized members of society. This incident serves as a reminder of the pervasive influence of technology and the need for inclusivity in a digitally-driven world.