Viral

Viral: Man kisses King cobra on head, what happened next will leave you in shock, watch video

A man from Bommanakatte in Bhadravathi of the Shivamogga district tried to kiss a King cobra that he rescued.

A show of affection went wrong for a man who tried to kiss a King cobra. Snakes have never been kind towards any species, including humans. These mysterious creatures are not meant to be petted or shown affection. However, few humans always find a strange way to show their fondness towards them. A man from Bommanakatte in Bhadravathi of the Shivamogga district tried to kiss a King cobra that he rescued. However, the snake turned its head back and bit him on the lip. After the snake bit him, the reptile slipped away from his hands. This is horrible

pic.twitter.com/nk52HatJsN — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 28, 2024 This video has gone viral on social media, and people have made hilarious remarks about the incident. The man reportedly made it through the snake bite.

One of the user commented, "Deserve more love bites. Full support to snake." Another user chimed, "It's always unsettling to see any creature in distress. Let's hope for the safety of all involved."

A different user wrote, "Guarantee saanp mar gya hoga."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.