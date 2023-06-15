UK's deepest hotel unveiled: Sleep 1,375 feet underground! the price for one day stay is..

screengrab

New Delhi: Introducing the World's Deepest Hotel, an extraordinary subterranean marvel. Nestled deep within the Snowdonia mountains, this remote off-grid adventure camp known as Deep Sleep awaits daring explorers. Accessed through an abandoned Victorian slate mine, this unique lodging is situated a staggering 1,375 vertical feet below ground level.

Deep Sleep boasts an array of accommodations designed for comfort and immersion. The hotel features four private twin-bed cabins, providing a cozy haven for guests. Additionally, there's a romantic Grotto adorned with a spacious double bed, perfect for couples seeking a truly memorable experience.

When it comes to dining, Deep Sleep caters to diverse palates. Their menu offers a selection of meat, vegetarian, and vegan options. Visitors are also welcome to bring their own food and drinks, ensuring a personalized culinary experience. Notably, Deep Sleep allows adults to be accompanied by children over the age of 14.

Despite the consistent 10-degree Celsius temperature within the mine throughout the year, the cabins are equipped with thermal lining and thick insulation, ensuring warmth and comfort. Visitors are advised by Go Below, the organization behind Deep Sleep, to dress warmly to fully enjoy their underground stay.

While often referred to as the "World's Deepest Hotel," it's important to note that Deep Sleep isn't officially classified as a hotel or bed-and-breakfast. Instead, it offers a remarkable remote-camp adventure experience, truly unparalleled in its uniqueness.

The Deep Sleep Experience

Deep Sleep welcomes guests for an overnight stay every week, exclusively on Saturday night through Sunday morning. However, embarking on this extraordinary journey is no ordinary feat. The adventure commences at 5 PM at the Tanygrisiau Base, near Blaenau Ffestiniog, where visitors begin a 45-minute walk to the mountains. The remote trail is occasionally steep but rewards with mesmerizing vistas at its summit.

Upon reaching the mountaintop, guests are equipped with a comprehensive kit provided by the team leader. This kit includes a helmet, light, harness, and Wellington boots—essential tools for the subsequent descent. The path from the summit to Deep Sleep is challenging and marked with remnants of the past, as the instructor shares captivating stories of ancient miners, decaying bridges, and thrilling scrambles. After approximately an hour of traversing, guests arrive at a substantial steel door, concealing the hidden world of Deep Sleep within.

Pricing for the World's Deepest Hotel

According to the official Go Below website, the cost for a private cabin is £350 ($436), while the Grotto experience for two guests amounts to £550 ($685). This pricing includes meals provided by the hotel on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, along with hot beverages. Bedding is also provided by the hotel, ensuring a comfortable and restful stay.

Booking the World's Deepest Hotel

To reserve your extraordinary adventure at Deep Sleep, simply visit the official Go Below website at go-below.co.uk. There, you can select your desired date and complete your booking online, embarking on an unforgettable journey into the depths of this extraordinary underground camp.