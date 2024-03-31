Solar Eclipse 2024: Will first Surya Grahan of the year be visible in India? Know date, time

A day before the Total Solar Eclipse, the Moon will be 3,60,000 kilometers away from the Earth – the closest distance between the Moon and the Earth.

The first Solar Eclipse of 2024 will occur on April 8. Also known as Surya Grahan, it will be a Total Solar Eclipse. A Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the face of the Sun partially or completely.

The first Solar Eclipse of 2024 will not be visible in India. As per NASA, the Total Solar Eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. It will begin over the South Pacific Ocean.

Hence, it will also appear bigger in the sky than usual because of the close proximity – this will create a perfect alignment for the Solar Eclipse and also create a beautiful cosmic view.

If the weather permits, the first location in continental North America that will experience Totality is Mexico's Pacific coast at around 11:07 am PDT. After Mexico, it will continue to cover the United States in Texas, and travel through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the Total Solar Eclipse. The Eclipse will enter Canada in Southern Ontario, and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton.