'Sapna Chaudhary bhi fail': Girl's sizzling dance to Haryanvi song stuns internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If your day has started off slooooowly and you're looking for something to cheer you up, this clip is not to be missed. It shows a girl grooving to Sapna Chaudhary's popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'. The girl can be seen performing at an intense energy level which has undoubtedly captured the hearts of netizens. Yes, you heard it absolutely right. The video is shared on Instagram by a user named Bhoomi Gandhi. Before we say anything, watch the clip first:

The video opens to show girl dancing to popular Haryanvi track 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' at a crowded railway market. Her movements were perfectly matched to the song's enticing beats. Throughout her performance, she smiled softly, acquiring the hearts of internet viewers. Without a doubt, her sizzling moves were simply mind blowing, and the performance was power-packed.

On April 13, the video was shared. The clip has now amassed a whopping 143,000 views and the number is still growing. Netizens were impressed by Bhoomi's epic dance moves and took to the comments section to share their amazing reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Super se bhi upar,” posted a user. “The back guys be like-'ye konsi film shooting ho rahi hei,” commented another. “Itna log ka samne dance karna bhot dare ka kaam hai good luck didi,” expressed a third. “wow, this is so good,” wrote a fourth. Many people used heart emoticons to show their reactions to the dance video.

Earlier also a video of a girl grooving to Puspha's Saami Saami in a crowded train had gone crazy viral on Instagram. The video is shared on Instagram by user named @sahkajal66. Take a look here:

The clip opens to show the girl showing her epic dance cool moves on the catchy song. The girl can be seen energetically dancing, and other fellow passengers around her are cheering for her. Her killer performance may make you want to get out of your seat to groove too.