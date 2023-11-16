Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty sing bhajan during Diwali puja at UK temple, video goes viral

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak celebrated Diwali at the Vedic Society Hindu Temple in Southampton with his family, singing bhajans and expressing joy at returning to his hometown.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought the warmth of Diwali to his Southampton roots, celebrating with his family at the Vedic Society Hindu Temple. In a heartening video making rounds online, Sunak, alongside his wife Akshata Murty and their two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, was captured immersed in a bhajan, sitting cross-legged with the temple congregation.

On the Hindu festival night, as reported by the BBC, Sunak visited the Radcliffe Road temple to partake in the Diwali festivities. The footage showcases a soulful rendition of "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" by Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty, accompanied by Sunak's parents, Yashvir and Usha Sunak.

Taking the mic, Prime Minister Sunak expressed his delight at being back in his hometown, reminiscing about his childhood and the values instilled by his parents. "I have so many happy memories of my time here as a kid. This was the place where the values my parents raised me with were reinforced - the importance of family, faith, and service, education, and hard work. Looking around, I'm inspired that there is a whole new generation raised with those same values," shared Rishi Sunak, according to the BBC.

A nostalgic attendee recalled Sunak's active participation in the temple's Sunday classes during his youth, where he delved into the richness of Hindu culture, deities, and prayers. For the community, Sunak's visit felt like welcoming back a cherished member, resonating with excitement and familial warmth.

The celebration of Diwali wasn't confined to Southampton; it extended to the official residence of the Prime Minister, 10 Downing Street. PM Sunak embraced the festival's spirit by hosting members of the Hindu community at Downing Street, paying homage to the symbolic victory of light over darkness.