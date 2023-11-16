Headlines

'You are truly God's child': Anushka Sharma pens heartwarming note for Virat Kohli as he breaks Tendulkar's world record

'Hamas violating rules of war by having...': White House

Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in witty banter over Shami's stellar performance

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film joins Gadar 2 as 3rd-fastest to Rs 150 crore, fails to beat Jawan

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty sing bhajan during Diwali puja at UK temple, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Hamas violating rules of war by having...': White House

Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in witty banter over Shami's stellar performance

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film joins Gadar 2 as 3rd-fastest to Rs 150 crore, fails to beat Jawan

Amazing benefits of morning sunlight

Most successful captains of Pakistan 

Bowlers to take 7-wicket haul in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor being called 'toxic' after her 'wipe off lipstick' remark: 'There are many issues...'

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film joins Gadar 2 as 3rd-fastest to Rs 150 crore, fails to beat Jawan

'Rest little brother': David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston's emotional notes for Matthew Perry leave Friends fans sobbing

HomeViral

Viral

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty sing bhajan during Diwali puja at UK temple, video goes viral

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak celebrated Diwali at the Vedic Society Hindu Temple in Southampton with his family, singing bhajans and expressing joy at returning to his hometown.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought the warmth of Diwali to his Southampton roots, celebrating with his family at the Vedic Society Hindu Temple. In a heartening video making rounds online, Sunak, alongside his wife Akshata Murty and their two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, was captured immersed in a bhajan, sitting cross-legged with the temple congregation.

On the Hindu festival night, as reported by the BBC, Sunak visited the Radcliffe Road temple to partake in the Diwali festivities. The footage showcases a soulful rendition of "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" by Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty, accompanied by Sunak's parents, Yashvir and Usha Sunak.

Taking the mic, Prime Minister Sunak expressed his delight at being back in his hometown, reminiscing about his childhood and the values instilled by his parents. "I have so many happy memories of my time here as a kid. This was the place where the values my parents raised me with were reinforced - the importance of family, faith, and service, education, and hard work. Looking around, I'm inspired that there is a whole new generation raised with those same values," shared Rishi Sunak, according to the BBC.

A nostalgic attendee recalled Sunak's active participation in the temple's Sunday classes during his youth, where he delved into the richness of Hindu culture, deities, and prayers. For the community, Sunak's visit felt like welcoming back a cherished member, resonating with excitement and familial warmth.

The celebration of Diwali wasn't confined to Southampton; it extended to the official residence of the Prime Minister, 10 Downing Street. PM Sunak embraced the festival's spirit by hosting members of the Hindu community at Downing Street, paying homage to the symbolic victory of light over darkness.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian genius who mysteriously died in Japan, he had gone to the country for…

Akash Ambani goes big with Jio AirFiber before competing Elon Musk’s Starlink, plans starts at just Rs 599

Nana Patekar slaps fan trying to take selfie with him in viral video, Twitter slams him: 'Tanushree Dutta galat nahi...'

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' of his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

Doda: 33 dead, 22 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K; toll likely to rise

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE