Pictures of mice plague wreaking mayhem in Australia go VIRAL

Rats have created a ruckus in Australia for the past month. Millions of mice are swarming in the rural areas of New South Wales in Australia. These mice are destroying the farming fields across the Australian state, devouring farmers’ crops. These rodents have also entered homes, which has increased the risk of spreading plague disease among people.

Several pictures and videos on social media show carpets of tiny rodents scurrying across agricultural fields.

After which Australia's Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall has said that “We’re at a critical point now where if we don’t significantly reduce the number of mice that are in plague proportions by spring, we are facing an absolute economic and social crisis in rural and regional New South Wales,”

Millions of rats have troubled farmers and factory owners. According to the report, these mice have bitten hundreds of people in Australia. There are serious infestations in southern Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.

The crisis made the government order the banned poison from India, "It’s actually the strongest mouse poison we can get anywhere on the face of the earth that actually will kill these things within 24 hours," the minister added.

The plague of rodents has been running wild for months, with people bitten and crops decimated. Tonnes of grain cannot be sold because it's been contaminated by mice droppings and truckloads of hay will be burnt because of the damage.

The state government has released $50 million in funding to tackle the situation which gradually spreading to Queensland State.