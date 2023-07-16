Pani puri with kadhi! Gujarat street vendor’s bizarre street food combo will leave you shocked

The accompanying video showcases a skilled individual skillfully preparing this fusion pani puri. As the video unfolds, it reveals the addition of kadhi (a yogurt-based curry) and matar (peas) being stuffed inside the puri, elevating the traditional flavors of pani puri.

New Delhi: Over time, the culinary world has witnessed an abundance of pani puri variations. People have devoted considerable effort to experimenting with diverse fillings and flavors for this popular Indian street food. Even with numerous requests from online users, street food vendors continue to embrace the spirit of innovation when it comes to pani puri.

Among the array of unconventional combinations, the introduction of kadhi wale pani puri from Ahmedabad has caught the attention of food enthusiasts. The unique creation was recently shared on Instagram by a food blogger named Harshit. The accompanying video showcases a skilled individual skillfully preparing this fusion pani puri. As the video unfolds, it reveals the addition of kadhi (a yogurt-based curry) and matar (peas) being stuffed inside the puri, elevating the traditional flavors of pani puri.

The video quickly gained traction, accumulating over 258k views and sparking a flurry of reactions. People were taken aback by the audacity and peculiarity of this dish. While some expressed their disappointment, commenting on how the essence of pani puri seemed to be compromised by such unconventional ingredients, others echoed the sentiment that experimenting with a beloved and widely enjoyed snack like pani puri should be approached with caution.

Among the comments, one user straightforwardly wrote, "Please stop," implying a plea to preserve the authenticity of pani puri. Meanwhile, another commenter humorously remarked, "It's a crime, haha," suggesting a lighthearted perspective on the unique fusion creation.