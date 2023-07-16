Headlines

Pani puri with kadhi! Gujarat street vendor’s bizarre street food combo will leave you shocked

This IIT Bombay topper left high paying job, got Ratan Tata to invest in her Rs 100 crore startup; her net worth is…

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Wimbledon women's final from royal box: 'Beautiful day out at the tennis'

SBI surprises customers with loan rate hike: Interest rates increase by 5 basis points

Meet IIT alumnus CEO of Rs 5,51,800 crore giant, lesser-known member of elite club with Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pani puri with kadhi! Gujarat street vendor’s bizarre street food combo will leave you shocked

This IIT Bombay topper left high paying job, got Ratan Tata to invest in her Rs 100 crore startup; her net worth is…

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Wimbledon women's final from royal box: 'Beautiful day out at the tennis'

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

BTS' Jin writes emotional letter for Army and shares update on his military discharge date | BTS |

Taapsee Pannu sets the internet ablaze and Aditi Rao Hydari poses for a picture with rumoured boyfriend, DNA Entertainment Wrap June 04

PM Modi's US visit: All you need to know about state visit & how it is different from official visit

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Wimbledon women's final from royal box: 'Beautiful day out at the tennis'

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

BB OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve says Manisha Rani 'craves attention from men'; latter breaks down, shouts 'you b***h'

HomeViral

Viral

Pani puri with kadhi! Gujarat street vendor’s bizarre street food combo will leave you shocked

The accompanying video showcases a skilled individual skillfully preparing this fusion pani puri. As the video unfolds, it reveals the addition of kadhi (a yogurt-based curry) and matar (peas) being stuffed inside the puri, elevating the traditional flavors of pani puri.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Over time, the culinary world has witnessed an abundance of pani puri variations. People have devoted considerable effort to experimenting with diverse fillings and flavors for this popular Indian street food. Even with numerous requests from online users, street food vendors continue to embrace the spirit of innovation when it comes to pani puri.

Among the array of unconventional combinations, the introduction of kadhi wale pani puri from Ahmedabad has caught the attention of food enthusiasts. The unique creation was recently shared on Instagram by a food blogger named Harshit. The accompanying video showcases a skilled individual skillfully preparing this fusion pani puri. As the video unfolds, it reveals the addition of kadhi (a yogurt-based curry) and matar (peas) being stuffed inside the puri, elevating the traditional flavors of pani puri.

The video quickly gained traction, accumulating over 258k views and sparking a flurry of reactions. People were taken aback by the audacity and peculiarity of this dish. While some expressed their disappointment, commenting on how the essence of pani puri seemed to be compromised by such unconventional ingredients, others echoed the sentiment that experimenting with a beloved and widely enjoyed snack like pani puri should be approached with caution.

Among the comments, one user straightforwardly wrote, "Please stop," implying a plea to preserve the authenticity of pani puri. Meanwhile, another commenter humorously remarked, "It's a crime, haha," suggesting a lighthearted perspective on the unique fusion creation.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

Weather update: Yellow alert for Maharashtra, know IMD forecast for Uttarakhand, UP and other states

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

Are six-pack abs really healthy? Know here

Watch: Pankaj Tripathi recreates former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s iconic UN speech on Main Atal Hoon set

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE