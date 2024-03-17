Twitter
Nita Ambani lost 18 kg during son Anant Ambani's weightloss journey, here's how

Nita Ambani said that her primary motivation was her son's well-being.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

Nita Ambani, the chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, is known for her elegance and charm. At 60 years of age, she continues to inspire through her impressive fitness journey.

According to a report from the Times of India, Nita Ambani adopted a simple yet effective diet and fitness plan, standing alongside her son Anant Ambani during his own transformative health journey and lost 18 kg without resorting to strenuous workout routines. 

Nita Ambani told The Times of India that her primary motivation was her son's well-being. Concerned about Anant's obesity and asthma, which required frequent steroid treatments, she decided to join him in adopting a healthier diet to support him. She explained, "A child does what his mother does, so I couldn't be seen eating while putting him on a diet. So I went on a diet along with Anant."

Nita Ambani's dietary transformation began with a focus on incorporating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables into her meals. Despite her hectic schedule, she makes it a point to have regular, balanced meals throughout the day, often consisting of traditional Gujarati soups and leafy greens. For dinner, the Ambani family prefers a simple homemade meal of lentils, roti, and dal.

In addition to dietary changes, Nita Ambani embraces Bharatanatyam dance and yoga as part of her fitness routine.

