'Monstrous fruit': Giant lemon of unique shape goes viral with 25 million views

Instagram users are buzzing about Maxine Sharf's (@maxiskitchen) viral reel featuring a gigantic and oddly shaped lemon from her own tree.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Edited by

In the vast world of social media, where users are treated to behind-the-scenes glimpses into the lives of individuals from all corners of the globe, a recent Instagram reel has taken the platform by storm. The video, posted by Maxine Sharf, also known as @maxiskitchen, has garnered over 25 million views and triggered a diverse array of reactions from viewers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maxine Sharf (@maxiskitchen)

In the attention-grabbing reel, Maxine Sharf takes her audience on a journey into the heart of her own kitchen, where she unveils a massive and peculiarly shaped lemon grown on her personal tree. As the content creator slices into the colossal citrus, viewers get an exclusive look at its unique interior. Describing the experience, Sharf notes that the lemon's intricacies surpassed her expectations, setting it apart from ordinary fruits.

The video has stirred a virtual maelstrom of responses online, with some individuals expressing fear and discomfort, associating the sight of the lemon with trypophobia—a dread of specific hole patterns. Others, however, have found aesthetic pleasure in the extraordinary fruit.

Perusing the comments section beneath the viral video provides a glimpse into the diverse range of reactions:

"Why does it give me anxiety and literal physical chills?"

"When the recipe says 'one lemon.'"

"Wow wow! You should take a really nice artsy photograph and hang it up in your kitchen! That way you can 'preserve' this lemon forever!"

"This makes me greatly uncomfortable."

"Not gonna lie...this made my skin crawl, but what a surprise."

"Found yourself a Devil Fruit."

"This frightens me."

"I'm so disturbed by this lemon."

"Looks like the inside of a crystal - beautiful!"

"Might wanna add a trypophobia warning."

Maxine Sharf's Instagram reel has undoubtedly sparked a lively debate and captivated viewers with this unexpected encounter with nature's quirks. 

