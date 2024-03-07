Man proposes to girlfriend at Taylor's Swift concert, viral video shows what happens next

At a Taylor Swift concert in Singapore, a man surprised his girlfriend with a proposal, only to be stunned when she returned the gesture by proposing back.

Love took an unexpected turn at a recent Taylor Swift concert in Singapore when a man decided to pop the question to his girlfriend. What followed was a heartwarming twist as she, in an unprecedented move, reciprocated the gesture by getting down on one knee with her own ring. Yes, you read that right!

The touching moment unfolded during Taylor Swift's performance of 'Champagne Problems' and was captured by a fellow concertgoer. The video, later shared on Instagram page 'MustShareNews,' quickly went viral, amassing over 56k views on social media.

As Taylor's soulful voice provided the perfect backdrop, the couple, who hail from Vietnam and have been together for eight years, became the focus of attention. Tears and joy overflowed, creating an atmosphere of pure emotion as the audience cheered for the unexpected double proposal.

In an interview, the man revealed that he initially intended to record the proposal to share with friends and family. However, the overwhelming attention and support from the online community took him by surprise.

"The man met his match in the most wholesome way possible," reads the caption of the now-viral post.

This unique and heartwarming proposal quickly spread across the internet, eliciting supportive comments from social media users. Many expressed their thoughts in the comments section of the post, with one user stating, "Love is beautiful," and another commenting, "This is so adorable." A third user simply exclaimed, "OMG so cute."