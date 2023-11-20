Headlines

IND vs AUS: This company in Gurugram offers 1-day leave to recover from India's World Cup loss

Australia won by 6 wickets in the World Cup 2023 final against India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

Dreams of millions of Indians were shut on Sunday night after India lost the World Cup 2023 final against Australia. The Men in Blue showcased an impressive throughout the tournament but couldn't win the World Cup title this year.

To recover from the loss, a company in Gurugram named Marketing Moves and Marketing Moves Agency is offering leave to its employees. Diksha Gupta, a key player in the agency, took to LinkedIn to share the news. In a post, she reflected on the collective heartbreak of 1.4 billion people after India lost the WC 2023 final on November 19. She was leading some of the major brand campaigns with her team for the World Cup 2023.

"Today morning, I woke up with a message from my boss granting a one-day leave relaxation to everyone due to the impact of this loss. It was a surprise that none of us could believe until the official email arrived. Well, this one-day relaxation is not just a morale booster, it's an opportunity to recover from the loss, regain mental stability, and return to work with renewed energy and spirit," she wrote in her LinkedIn post. 

Two photos in her post showed screenshots of the announcement of the day off – one message from the boss on WhatsApp and an email from HR. Australia won by 6 wickets in the World Cup 2023 final.

