How to get more followers on Instagram

Boosting your Instagram (IG) follower count can be a real struggle. As a growing Insta creator, you've maybe noticed your content isn't reaching as many eyes as you'd like. You're putting in the work to post consistently, but followers just aren't flocking in as you hoped.

It's frustrating. You know in your heart that your awesome photos and videos deserve a much bigger audience. But how do you cut through the noise and get your must-see material in front of the people it's meant for?

Fear not — we're about to fix that with some unique tips for growing your Instagram followers beyond the usual suspects.

We'll guide you through creative strategies on how to get more followers on Instagram and get your profile the attention it deserves. Your follower count is about to get the serious boost it's been missing!

Tip 1: Leverage Instagram Stories for Follower Growth

Every creator knows the importance of that golden grid, but are you fully using the sneaky potential of Stories? This overlooked format is the perfect place to drive new eyes to your profile. Instead of just posting fly-on-the-wall Stories, get clever with it.

Pose questions to spark engagement — tease upcoming posts with behind-the-scenes snippets, offer giveaways for extra motivation to watch — and get strategic. When viewers check out your story, they'll instantly see your vibrant profile linked at the top.

This low-pressure viewing experience is the ideal way to invite new potential fans for a casual browse. Best of all, Stories cast a much wider net thanks to their placement on viewers' logs. With the right tactics, it's easy to turn story stalkers into feed followers, too — and watch that count skyrocket!

Tip 2: Optimize Hashtags in Unexpected Ways

All the biggest Insta stars know that hashtags can make or break a post. Instead of packing your captions full of the usual suspects, get inventive! Do some digging to find niche tags catering to your location or unique interests. Scope out minor tags that your people might search for.

You can also get playful by tweaking common ones — like #dogs become #doggos or #coffee becomes #coff-nay. Also, try working select tags seamlessly into your captions instead of lumping them at the end. With the right creative hashing, you'll reach exactly the right audience — and a boosted follower count makes any profile much more attractive.

Tip 3: Incorporate Augmented Reality (AR) Filters

Those snazzy masks and lenses are way more than just virtual vanity — AR effects can seriously boost engagement when used with intent. Don't limit them to silly selfies — get innovative with how you overlay digital objects relevant to your niche. Plop cartoon gear into gym shots, magical critters into nature scenes — whatever meshes with your aesthetic.

Share filter fun to your Stories for maximum discovery. Notice how many big brands got super creative with their own lens effect filters? If you've got a business or brand, designing a branded frame is a sneaky way to promote yourself while people entertain themselves. Make interacting with your visual world too irresistible not to demand a follow.

Creativity will show fans this is an IG profile that deserves their screen time and should be at the heart of anything you try as you figure out how to get more followers on Instagram.

Tip 4: Host Live Video Q&A Sessions

Ready to take your interactions to the next level? Jump into Instagram Live for spontaneous Q&As with your followers. Nothing gets to the heart of engagement like real-time back-and-forth. Plan convos around interesting themes your community will want to tune in for, that showcase your personality and interests.

Make sure your scheduled live streams have good lighting and sound, too — so your followers can see and hear you easily. Once the session ends, the video saves to IGTV, so you're still reaching folks even weeks after it's over. Schedule regular air times so supporters can learn to expect your presence.

Before long, you'll develop a committed live audience, and curious browsers will get the perfect chance to discover why they need to subscribe to your creative world. It's a powerful profile boost that keeps on giving.

Tip 5: Engage in Hashtag Communities

Hashtags can connect you with devoted fans beyond your own four walls. Specific tags gather communities around interests like #bookstagram or #bakerlife. Slide into these engaging spaces to immerse yourself — follow topic authorities, like and comment to join discussions, and interact. Introduce yourself so others recognize your face.

Pretty soon, you'll be a familiar part of the group. Making consistent time to show love within your selected communities is key. Curate lists of relevant tags, then schedule blocks to spread positivity. Supporting others is the easiest way to attract new potential followers back to your own page and makes growth from purchasing Instagram followers look more natural.

With patience and sincere participation, community engagement will reward you by expanding your dedicated crew far beyond your current ranks.

Tip 6: Cross-Promote on Other Platforms

You didn't build your other networks just to ignore them, right? Link to those other social profiles and leverage your combined audiences. Spruce up your bios with clickable links back to Insta. Create content specifically for each platform, and share select posts across platforms to get people interested in your other content.

With Linktree or another link-in-bio tool, fans from any platform can easily navigate between your profiles. You want consistent branding, too, so maintain uniform usernames to make it easier for others to find you as you learn how to get more followers on Instagram. Cross-promotion keeps you at the forefront of the mind for potential fans while expanding your community to interact across networks.

By tying it all neatly together, you welcome one-click growth from every corner of your personal network.

Get More Instagram Followers Today

By now you've got tons of fresh ideas for how to get more followers on Instagram. So it's time to start engaging with your audience through Stories, optimize hashtags to niche perfection, leverage creative AR overlays, and so much more. And don't forget the importance of community — join those passionate conversations to spread the love further.

Quality interaction is the name of the follower growth game, so energize your people through regular Lives and cross-network sharing, too. Are you eager to boost results even faster? Consider purchasing a few followers first to tantalize potential fans and motivate that critical first click to check out your profile.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.