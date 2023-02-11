Search icon
Desi girl energetic yet sexy dance on 'Dil Na Diya' song breaks the internet, viral video

Her energetic movements are so good that you might want to get up and dance with her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: We've all seen individuals overcome their nervousness by dancing with passion, zeal, and enthusiasm.  Such incidents are fascinating to watch when they are captured on video and made public. Like this video of a girl shaking her legs to Hrithik Roshan's popular song 'Dil Na Diya' from Krrish film. Her energetic movements are so good that you might want to get up and dance with her. The girl in the video is identified as Saheli Rudra and the clip was shared on her official Instagram account. Watch it here:


The short segment shows Saheli cladding a beautiful sky-blue attire and dancing energetically to the catchy beats of the song. There's a good chance you'll want to watch this video again and again because of this girl's unwavering spirit and enthusiasm for the dance.

The video has accumulated over 31,000 views and the number is still growing. Netizens were super amazed by the Saheli's amazing dancing abilities and took to the comment sections to express their feelings.

"Keep it up girl. ," one person wrote in the Instagram comments. "Wow this is so good.. amazing" a second person added. "This is soo outsatnding!!! " a third person said. "This is so so so brilliant, God bless you" a fourth user added.

