Animal cruelty video goes viral: Two women tie a dog to their two-wheeler, drag it to death

A horrific incident of animal cruelty came to light recently where two unknown women were seen dragging a stray dog.

Police have registered a criminal case against two unknown women for animal cruelty after a video showed them dragging around a stray dog tied to their two-wheeler.

The incident reportedly took place on June 20 in the city of Patiala in Punjab. The act left the poor canine grievously wounded, eventually succumbing to its injuries on June 24. The video went viral on social media.

As per The Tribune, the city police have invoked Section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Cruelty to Animals Act.

However, no arrests have been made related to the incident thus far.

Also read Woman falls off chair during office video call with CEO, video goes VIRAL

Police registered a case of animal cruelty after receiving a complaint from animal rights NGO Chopaya Jeev Rakha Foundation.

As per Sushma Singh Rathore, the founder of Chopaya Jeev Rakha Foundation, “A prize money has also been announced for helping in apprehending the accused.”

Her organization is assisting the police in identifying the two women seen in the video.

As per Gurpreet Bhinder, Station House Officer, investigations are underway and search teams have been formed to find the two suspects.