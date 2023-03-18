Search icon
Viral video: Urfi Javed looks glamorous in sexy bralette and thigh-high slit skirt, watch

A video of Urfi Javed has gone viral on social media in which she is wearing a hot bralette and thigh-high slit black skirt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Viral video: Urfi Javed looks glamorous in sexy bralette and thigh-high slit skirt, watch
Urfi Javed sets the internet on fire in quirky dress

TV actress and social media star Urfi Javed has a habit of remaining in the new through her bizarre fashion sense and bold statements. Urfi Javed faces constant trolling on social media but she keeps on experimenting with her bold and quirky fashion sense and comes up with unique dresses on a regular basis.

Now, a video of Urfi Javed has gone viral on social media in which she is wearing a hot and sexy bralette and thigh-high slit black skirt. Urfi Javed appeared at an event wearing the quirky dress with her sister.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Urfi Javed is wearing a maang tika too which has been designed by Shantanu and Nikhil. Urfi Javed completed her sexy look with heels. In the viral video, Urfi Javed can be seen talking with the paps.

Netizens are trolling Urfi for held bold outfit. “Hey bhagwan yaar humare country ki government kr kya rahi h sala roj to itne lacture sunte hain ihne koi kuch kahta kyu ni h,” wrote an user. Another user wrote, “ye kisi aur planet se aayi hai isko wapas karo.”

On Holi, Urfi Javed had posted video wearing white lingerie. In the video, Urfi Javed can be spotted wrapping her legs between the knees and feet and is wearing white bra and briefs. That video has gone hugely viral on social media

Urfi Javed became famous after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi has acted in some TV serials too. She has played the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Aarti in Meri Durga. She has also played the role of Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi was last seen on Splitsvilla X4.

