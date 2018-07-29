The Romanoffs: First teaser trailer for 'Mad Men' creator Matthew Weiner's anthology series is here

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first teaser trailer for the new anthology series The Romanoffs on Sunday. The series will mark the return of Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner to small screen years after the award-winning series concluded.

The Romanoff sees Weiner collaborate with his Mad Men stars Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Cara Buono, and Jay R. Ferguson. Kerry Bishe, Griffin Dunne, Clea DuVall, Aaron Eckhart, Kathryn Hahn, Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston, Diane Lane, Ron Livingston, Annet Mahendru, Radha Mitchell, Amanda Peet, Paul Reiser, Corey Stoll, and Noah Wylie make the rest of star-studded cast.

The anthology series is set around the globe featuring eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family - The Romanovs. This royal family was executed by the Bolsheviks in July 1918. When the remains of Alexei Nikolaevich, and Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna or Grand Duchess Maria Nikolaevna were not found along with the rest of the family in 1991, the speculations surrounding their survival started making rounds.

The teaser shows rows and rows of Cyrillic text scrolling on the screen as the grimly intimidating tune plays in the background. The words then spell out the names of cast members and then the release date is unveiled.

Watch the teaser

The anthology series will release on October 12, 2018.