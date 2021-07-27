'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Dilip Joshi quashes rumours of rift between co-stars, says 'I just laugh it off'

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been making viewers laugh for well over a decade now. Actors from the show such as Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha among others have become household names and many are fondly addressed by their character names like Dayaben, Jethalal and Tappu. While a few actors have quit the show over several years, many of them are still form the original cast.

Lately, there have been rumours about a rift between the cast members of the show. There were reports that claimed all is not well between Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal had Shailesh Lodha who essays Taarak Mehta. Few weeks ago there were reports of a tiff between Dilip and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Dilip Joshi has quashed these rumours and said that people ‘cook up a story’ to grab eyeballs on social media. He further shard that he is very comfortable working with his co-stars and they make a great team.

“We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don't even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well. I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going,” Dilip Joshi said.

Speaking about his character, Dilip Joshi called his character Jethalal as beautiful and said he receives immense love from people when he steps out.

“Jethalal is a beautiful character and even today, whenever I go out, people shower me with so much love. They keep telling us to keep the show going. It is a well-defined character, which is one of the reasons why it is so successful,” he added.

Joshi also said that he does get offers for web series but he is ‘happy playing Jethalal’ as of now.