Sidharth Shukla WINS 'Bigg Boss 13', was competing with Asim Riaz

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' winner Sidharth Shukla has another credit to add to his line of work. The senior Television actor, who has said that he doesn't like to lose, actually went ahead and won the title of Bigg Boss 13.

While it was stated that Bigg Boss 13 had a fixed winner in Sidharth Shukla, there was a brief moment of voting lines open for 15 minutes in the grand finale episode. Shehnaz Gill was among the top 3, but then the competition was between Sidharth and Asim Riaz.

Sidharth and Asim, once friends who were more like brothers, had turned enemies inside the house, only waiting for a moment to attack one another. A last glimpse of their friendship was seen when the two went together to switch the lights off of the house before leaving the show. Asim tried to extend warm greetings, but Sidharth almost always ignored it.

After winning the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth has another title to boast about. The actor's career first took off when he got Balika Vadhu in 2012. He also worked with Rashami Desai on the show Dil Se Dil Tak for a brief period of time. The two were also part of Bigg Boss 13 together and Rashami supported Asim over Sidharth on the show.