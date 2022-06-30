Ms Marvel: Farhan Akhtar introduces his character Waleed in Iman Vellani starrer

Farhan Akhtar-Ms Marvel/Twitter

Farhan Akhtar unveiled his character in Ms Marvel on Wednesday, on his social media account. Taking to his Twitter handle, Farhan shared a teaser of Ms Marvel episode four and introduced his character from his Hollywood debut, leaving his fan go gaga.

The Toofan actor captioned the video, he wrote, "It's my pleasure to introduce you to Waleed! Catch me in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel on @DisneyPlusHS. Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel four episodes, now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English."

In the teaser video, Kareem played by Aramis Knight leads Kamala into a mysterious chamber. While Kamala and Kareem were having a conversation. Farhan enters the scene and introduced himself, he says, "My name is Waleed. Your great-grandmother's story is of legend. When you're ready, we have much to discuss."

It's my pleasure to introduce you to Waleed!

Catch me in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel on @DisneyPlusHS.



Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel four episodes, now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. pic.twitter.com/Tpi8w1vVwu — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 29, 2022



In the teaser, Farhan is seen sporting mid-shoulder level hair and a full-grown beard. His character is seen imparting wisdom to Iman Vellani`s Kamala Khan. Farhan's look from the show has garnered a lot of praise from social media users.

Ms. Marvel is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also a part of Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel, an original series from Marvel Studios is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

Ms Marvel consists of six episodes, concluding on July 13. It is part of Phase Four of the MCU. It will serve as a set-up for the film The Marvels, planned for release next year, in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series, as per Deadline.