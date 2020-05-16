'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' actor Sachin Kumar dies of heart attack; Chetan Hansraj, Rakesh Paul, others offer condolences

Sachin Kumar, who featured in popular drama show on Star Plus titled Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki died of a heart attack on Friday. According to a report in Times of India, several friends and members from the industry such as Rakesh Paul, Chetan Hansraj, Vineet Raina, and Surbhi Tiwari expressed their grief and offered condolences to the late actor's family.

Sachin, who also appeared in Lajja as the negative lead, had since quit acting and became a photographer. His friend Rakesh Paul confirmed the news of his tragic demise and told Time of India, "Yes, it is heart-breaking to share the news, but it is true. I couldn’t see him by the time I learned about his demise, he was already taken to the crematorium. What I have learned is that he went to sleep and the next day he did not open the door. His parents panicked and they got keys and when they opened the door, he had passed away. He was staying with his parents. The incident happened probably late in the night or early morning."

Speaking to SpotboyE, actor Chetan Hansraj expressed his shock over the news and said, "It’s very shocking. I also got to know about the news from Facebook and hence I don’t know the actual reason for his death. We had worked together in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii but he had quit acting a long time back." Producer of Lajja, Benaifer Kohli was quoted by SpotboyE as saying, "He was a very sweet boy, and it’s very heartbreaking to hear the news of his death."