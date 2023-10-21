Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty's debut cop universe series starring Sidharth Malhotra to release on this date

On the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day, the makers of the Indian Police Force announced the release date of their much-awaited series with its first poster

On the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day, Prime Video announced the worldwide premiere date of Rohit Shetty's debut web series, Indian Police Force. The seven-part action series will premiere on Prime Video on 19 January 2024. The series is directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, and it is touted as a homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers.

Indian Police Force will mark Shetty’s digital directorial debut in a spectacle that is headlined by Siddharth Malhotra in a refreshing cop avatar as lead along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The series proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. Prime Video annouced the date with a new poster and shared it on their social media handles.

Calling India Police Force as a tribute to Indian police officers, the caption reads, "Lights, Siren, Action! Amazon Original Indian Police Force, a larger-than-life series to release Worldwide on Jan 19, 2024! Thrilled to be bringing this high-octane action entertainer from the incredible Rohit Shetty to audiences. Paying an ode to our Indian Police on #PoliceCommemorationDay, the show is a tribute to their valour, selfless service, unwavering commitment and fierce patriotism."

Here's the post

Sharing his views on making his web debut, director-producer Rohit Shetty said, “Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver an exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide.”