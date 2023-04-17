Search icon
Door Hova Gey: Tejasswi Prakash and Jassie Gill’s chemistry in new love-hate song impresses fans

Tejasswi Prakash and Jassie Gill impresses fans with their sizzling chemistry in the new love-hate song titled Door Hova Gey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

Tejasswi Prakash became a household name after she won the title of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress is currently impressing the fans with her role as Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's show.Just a few days back, her Marathi movie which is produced by Rohit Shetty hit the theatres and fans are loving her performance. Now, the actress surprised the fans with a new music video with Jassie Gill and fans can't stop gushing about it.

On Monday, A new music video featuring Jassie Gill and Tejasswi Prakash released on Youtube. The love-hate song is sung by Jassie Gill and directed by Navjit Bhuttar. The sing shows how misunderstanding create distance between two lovers and still the girl doesn'tgive up on her love.Produced by Raj Jaiswal, the heartbreak song is titled Door Hova Gey. The soulful song is written by Raj Fatehpur and composed by Sunny Vik. The lyrics of the song is hearttouching and Jassie Gill's voice just acts as an icing on the cake.

After watching the music video, fans can't stop praising Tejasswi Prakash and Jassie Gill and can't stop gushing about their chemistry in the song. One of the comments read, "Tejasswi Prakash looked so beautiful in the song." Another wrote, "Jassie Gill's voice, Teju's beauty and their onscreen chemistry. Everything is so perfect. Love this song." Another comment read, "I just cried, teju you emote so beautifully. Jassie loved your vocals and you both look great together. This is so well shot. Blockbuster!"

Jassie Gill who was also seen in Kangana Ranaut's Panga which was released in 2020, is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in which he will be seen essaying the role of Salman Khan's brother and his character name is Moh. Tejasswi Prakash on the other hand is currently starring in Ekta Kapoor's Television show Naagin 6 and her Marathi film School College Ani Life also released on April 14. the actress is seen sharing the screen with Karan Parab and Jitendra Joshi.

Read School College Ani Life trailer: Tejasswi Prakash stars in campus drama, fans excited to 'watch her on big screen again'

 

