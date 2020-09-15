'Bigg Boss 14': YouTube sensation CarryMinati to be part of the reality show?

While Carry Minati is a huge name among social media users, he recently made headlines with his popular YouTube vs TikTok video which was taken down from YouTube owing to content violation.

With excitement around Bigg Boss 14 increasing with each passing day and audiences and media speculating on the list of contestants, a new name, that of YouTube sensation CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar has surfaced.

According to reports, the 21-year-old social media content creator will be a part of the show and is said to have reached Mumbai, where he is currently quarantined in a hotel.

The YouTuber is said to be one of the biggest names among the list of contestants this year. He is expected join the reality show's team after successfully completing his mandatory quarantine period of 14 days.

While Carry Minati is a huge name among social media users, he recently made headlines with his popular YouTube vs TikTok video which was taken down from YouTube owing to content violation.

In the video, he was seen roasting popular TikToker Amir Siddiqui (who had once claimed he would be honoured to get roasted by Carry Minati). However, amid all the backlash and controversy around it, the video was eventually taken down.

Meanwhile, the other contestants who will reportedly be seen on Bigg Boss 14 are Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Naina Singh, Nishant Malkani and Nikki Tamboli.

For the uninformed, reports also suggest that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will be co-hosting the 14th season of the show along with Salman Khan and will do a special segment. However, there is no confirmation on the news.

Earlier, Bigg Boss showrunners announced that the show is all set to premiere from October 3, 2020. The official Instagram page of the channel airing the show unveiled a new promo featuring Salman. In the video, we see the superstar breaking the chains taking his mask off and officially announcing Bigg Boss 14.