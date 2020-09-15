'Bigg Boss 14': YouTube sensation CarryMinati to be part of the reality show?

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeTelevision

Television

'Bigg Boss 14': YouTube sensation CarryMinati to be part of the reality show?

While Carry Minati is a huge name among social media users, he recently made headlines with his popular YouTube vs TikTok video which was taken down from YouTube owing to content violation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 11:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With excitement around Bigg Boss 14 increasing with each passing day and audiences and media speculating on the list of contestants, a new name, that of YouTube sensation CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar has surfaced. 

According to reports, the 21-year-old social media content creator will be a part of the show and is said to have reached Mumbai, where he is currently quarantined in a hotel. 

The YouTuber is said to be one of the biggest names among the list of contestants this year. He is expected join the reality show's team after successfully completing his mandatory quarantine period of 14 days.

While Carry Minati is a huge name among social media users, he recently made headlines with his popular YouTube vs TikTok video which was taken down from YouTube owing to content violation. 

In the video, he was seen roasting popular TikToker Amir Siddiqui (who had once claimed he would be honoured to get roasted by Carry Minati). However, amid all the backlash and controversy around it, the video was eventually taken down.

Meanwhile, the other contestants who will reportedly be seen on Bigg Boss 14 are Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Naina Singh, Nishant Malkani and Nikki Tamboli. 

For the uninformed, reports also suggest that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will be co-hosting the 14th season of the show along with Salman Khan and will do a special segment. However, there is no confirmation on the news.

Earlier, Bigg Boss showrunners announced that the show is all set to premiere from October 3, 2020. The official Instagram page of the channel airing the show unveiled a new promo featuring Salman. In the video, we see the superstar breaking the chains taking his mask off and officially announcing Bigg Boss 14.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anupam Kher enjoys Gadar 2 in Gaiety Galaxy, heaps praise for Sunny Deol's film: 'It celebrates multi-culture facet...'

Maserati stands firm on MC20’s condition as billionaire Gautam Singhania bashes Rs 4 crore car

US State Department issues statement after vandalism of churches in Pakistan, expresses concern

Haryana news: Accused in Nuh violence Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Ghoomer Twitter review: Viewers say R Balki movie is Abhishek Bachchan's 'best ever film', call Saiyami Kher 'brilliant'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE