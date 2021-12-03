'Anupamaa' actress Madalsa Sharma defends her negative character, reacts to trolls

Based on the Star Jalsha's Bengali series 'Sreemoyee', 'Anupamaa' is currently among the most loved shows on Indian television. The show is hugely successful garnering high TRPs each week. Rupali Ganguly, who achieved fame for portraying Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, plays the titular character in 'Anupamaa'. Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat play the main lead roles in the show.

Madalsa, who portrays the negative character of Kavya, is a huge social media celebrity as well with 1.3 million followers on Instagram. In a recent interview, she has defended her character and said that she doesn't play a conventional vamp. She also revealed that she often has to face social media trolling when her character goes against the leading lady, Anupamaa.

As quoted by Zoom Entertainment, she said, "Trolling is obvious, but luckily Kavya is an exception; it is not a negative role of a conventional vamp. Kavya is an educated and an intelligent girl trapped in a regressive family because of her love for Vanraj. My increasing fan base and their comments are a testimony to my statement.”

On her character Kavya being the centre of attraction in the show, Madalsa further added "Who doesn't like to be the centre of attention? Being an actor, I would always like to take the centre stage. It is morale boosting and complimentary,".

In real life, Madalsa Sharma is married to Mahaakshay Chakraborty, son of the veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.