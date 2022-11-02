Anjali Arora to feature in poducer Sandil Dang's next music album shot in Budapest

Credit: Anjali Arora/Instagram

Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora will now be seen in producer Sandil Dang's upcoming song. The song, which is sung by Suraj Chauhan, has been shot in Budapest.

As per India TV, Sandil shared his excitement and said, "We have put things together and are taking our steps. This music video will directly touch your heart. Keep the bars and your excitement up; we'll make an announcement soon. Stay tuned!"

Earlier, Urfi Javed and Anjali Arora took social media by storm as they came together and danced to the rendition of Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. The end result is a video that went viral within a few minutes of upload.

Urfi shared the reel on her Instagram and thanked Arora for joining her in charming the netizens with their oomph. She wrote, "Haye Haye THANKU so much @anjimaxuofficially ! You’re amazing @saregama_official."

Check out the reel

When Anjali was in Lock Upp, she said that she was educated along with her brother and his brother was quite protective of her. She added that once when in XIth standard, she bunked her tuition once and went to a cafe to have hukka where her brother's friend noticed her and called him up. Anjali further said that her brother arrived at the place, slapped her in front of everyone and took her home.

Anjali further added that her brother didn't listen to her and told her father everything. Her father then scolded her and even told her that from the next day onwards, she won't be allowed to go outside and her studies would be stopped. She, then revealed, that she attempted suicide by drinking phenyl. She said that nobody knew what had happened till an hour, and then her brother only took her to the hospital.

READ | Lock Upp: Anjali Arora finally confesses feelings for Munawar Faruqui

When Anjali concluded that since then, her brother and her father have always loved her, host Kangana Ranaut interrupted her and even scolded her saying that she should not think that she took the right step by doing so. The Panga actress later emphasised with her and added that elder brothers or cousins take control of the younger girls in many families in North India, and it had happened with her too when her cousin brother used to set rules for her.