Headlines

Threads users can now keep their posts off Instagram, Facebook

UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks Indian-origin Suella Braverman as Home Secretary

Govardhan Puja 2023 date and time: Know all about Govardhan puja's shubh muhurat and vidhi

Viral! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Diwali photos fuel live-in rumours, netizens spot these similarities

Explore the amazing deal on premium shawls under 1,000

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Threads users can now keep their posts off Instagram, Facebook

Explore the amazing deal on premium shawls under 1,000

Get flat 60% off on men’s bomber jackets on Amazon

8 vegan protein-rich foods to add to your diet

7 best yoga exercises for beginners

All YRF Spy Universe films ranked from best to worst

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

'Keh do ki ye jhooth hai': Mrunal Thakur-Badshah spark dating rumours, hold hands at Diwali party, netizens react

Kareena Kapoor reacts to her controversy with Ameesha Patel on Koffee With Karan, netizens say 'Bebo is spice we need'

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's favourite South cinema star, it's not Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas

HomeTechnology

Technology

Threads users can now keep their posts off Instagram, Facebook

Meta is apparently rolling out this new Threads features slowly to all users, according to reports.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Meta’s Threads users are reporting a new feature where they can keep their posts off Instagram and Facebook platforms.

Several Threads users said that the platform now allows them to opt-out of having their posts suggested on Instagram and/or Facebook.

Meta is apparently rolling out this new Threads features slowly to all users, according to reports.

To keep Threads posts from showing up on other Meta platforms, tap the two lines in the top right of the Threads app, Privacy, Suggesting posts on other apps.

Meanwhile, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has announced some new features on the web version of Threads, including the copy and paste option and add multiple posts option.

Users can now copy and paste or drag and drop media attachments to their posts and can add multiple posts to a thread before publishing.

In addition, Mosseri mentioned users will now be able to see quotes and reposts by clicking into likes or views on a post.

According to Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Threads now has over 100 million monthly active users.

Mosseri also said that the company is working on a Threads application programming interface (API) to help developers build different apps and experiences around the X rival.

In a post, he said Instagram is working on the API feature.

“We’re working on it. My concern is that it’ll mean a lot more publisher content and not much more creator content, but it still seems like something we need to get done,” Mosseri added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND Vs NED: 5 records Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and co are set to break during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match

Google will delete your Gmail accounts if you haven't...: Here's how to save it

Man takes bull on unusual bike ride, viral video turns heads

SpiceJet employee faces verbal assault as woman expresses frustration over flight delay in viral video

PM Modi reaches Himachal's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with security forces

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE