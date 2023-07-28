Sony PS5 crosses massive 40 million sales milestone

Headlines

Best smart watch under 2000

Delhi: Court grants former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 1 day's exemption from personal appearance

The show must wait! 75th Emmy Awards postponed amid actors’ and writers’ strike — Event rescheduled for January 2024

BCCI announces next course of action against Harmanpreet Kaur on her conduct against Bangladesh

Watch: Virat Kohli's animated gesture to Hardik Pandya's bowling at the nets goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

Best smart watch under 2000

Delhi: Court grants former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 1 day's exemption from personal appearance

7 Indian superfoods to prevent hair loss

Highest-paid government jobs in India

Top 10 longest rivers in the world 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Kajol talks about friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals he would 'stab her with fork’ if she tried to do this

Darasing Khurana teams up with UNICEF India for promoting mental health awareness

HomeTechnology

Technology

Sony PS5 crosses massive 40 million sales milestone

In July last year, the tech giant had announced that it sold more than 10 million PS5 consoles globally, making it "the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE)."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sony has announced that it has sold more than 40 million PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles to gamers since launch."We launched PlayStation 5 in November 2020 and the world was in a strange and different place than when we announced the console in 2019," Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a blogpost on Thursday.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges of Covid, our teams and our partners worked diligently to deliver PS5 on time."

The pandemic continued to be a challenge for the company, and it took months for supply chains to return to normal so that there would be enough inventory to meet demand.

Ryan further mentioned that "For more months than I care to remember, we kept thanking our community for their patience while working through these issues."

However, now, PS5 supply is well-stocked and the company is seeing that pent-up demand finally being met.

"From innovative indie games to AAA blockbusters, there are more than 2,500 PS5 games now available," Ryan added.

In April this year, the company had revealed that it sold 38.4 million PS5 gaming consoles, shipping 6.3 million PS5 in the March quarter alone.

Also, the company shipped 19.1 million PS5 in the fiscal 2022.

In July last year, the tech giant had announced that it sold more than 10 million PS5 consoles globally, making it "the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE)."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sony had announced that the 'Access controller' for PS5 will be available globally on December 6.

The Access controller lets users customise their layout with different button and stick caps in various shapes and designs, operate the controller from any 360-degree orientation, and connect third-party accessibility accessories using its four industry-standard 3.5mm expansion ports.

Users will also be able to pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller together and use them collaboratively.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Heavy rainfall, flooding in Delhi, Noida, NCR; IMD issues alert till July 28; check forecast

India Couture Week 2023: Gay model walks the ramp in lehenga at Falguni Shane Peacock show

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 breaks cover, India price to be out tomorrow: Specs, features and more

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Maharashtra weather update: Mumbai records its wettest July ever with 1557.8 mm rainfall so far

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE